WEDA executive director named new leader of Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp.

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. announced that Brian Doudna, the executive director of the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA), will become the SCEDC’s new executive director.

Doudna has served as WEDA executive director since 2014.

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that we welcome Brian Doudna as our new executive director,” said Gary Dulmes, SCEDC chair. “He has extensive experience in the economic development field, and we were impressed that he has strong collaboration and strategy skills that will support our communities, businesses, entrepreneurs, residents and organizational initiatives.”

Prior to leading WEDA, Doudna had more than 20 years of experience running county-wide economic development corporations including the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation and the Portage County Business Council.

“While I enjoyed my role at WEDA and was committed to creating a strong statewide business and service delivery model, I couldn’t pass up the SCEDC opportunity,” said Doudna. “I have always wanted to get back to my true passion of working at the local level and Sheboygan County was the one location in Wisconsin I have always wanted to live and work.”

Doudna will start with SCEDC on Oct. 7. He will replace Joe Sheehan, who will be retiring in October after joining the SCEDC in 2018.

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation, a 501(c)4 non-profit, is a countywide private/public partnership, leading economic development efforts.

The WEDA Board announced the creation of a search process to identify and hire its next executive director. The Wisconsin Economic Development Association is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to growing Wisconsin’s economy. It has more than 450 members and represents the economic development interests of both the private and public sectors.