Webinar will examine strategies for returning to work

With the lifting of the state’s “Safer at Home” order, many Wisconsin business leaders are trying to determine when, and how, to bring employees who have been working from home back to the office while keeping them safe as COVID-19 remains a public health threat.
A free BizTimes Media webinar, “Returning to Work: What will business look like after COVID-19?” will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, to examine these issues.
The webinar is sponsored by Creative Business Interiors, Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
and The Horton Group.
The presenters will include:
- Laurie E. Meyer, employment and litigation attorney, Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
- Verna M. Shavlik, director of interior design services, Creative Business Interiors
- Gary Glader, president of The Horton Group’s Safety Consulting Team
During the webinar, the presenters will discuss:
- Return to work requirements
- Guidance on considerations for return to work conditions
- Insurance and liability questions
- OSHA compliance and audits for employees with COVID-19 cases
- Physical space considerations
- Effective communication and implementation of a return to work strategy
- Recall and hiring considerations
- Safety and Risk Issues
Click here for more information and to register for the “Returning to Work” webinar.
