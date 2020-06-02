Webinar will examine strategies for returning to work

To be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4

With the lifting of the state’s “Safer at Home” order, many Wisconsin business leaders are trying to determine when, and how, to bring employees who have been working from home back to the office while keeping them safe as COVID-19 remains a public health threat.

A free BizTimes Media webinar, “Returning to Work: What will business look like after COVID-19?” will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, to examine these issues.

The webinar is sponsored by Creative Business Interiors, Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

and The Horton Group.

The presenters will include:

Laurie E. Meyer , employment and litigation attorney, Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.

, employment and litigation attorney, Davis|Kuelthau, s.c. Verna M. Shavlik , director of interior design services, Creative Business Interiors

, director of interior design services, Creative Business Interiors Gary Glader, president of The Horton Group’s Safety Consulting Team

During the webinar, the presenters will discuss:

Return to work requirements

Guidance on considerations for return to work conditions

Insurance and liability questions

OSHA compliance and audits for employees with COVID-19 cases

Physical space considerations

Effective communication and implementation of a return to work strategy

Recall and hiring considerations

Safety and Risk Issues

