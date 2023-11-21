Weather, strategy shift push Kohl’s sales down 5.2% in Q3

By
-
Kohl’s headquarters
Kohl’s headquarters in Menomonee Falls.

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. reported a 5.2% decrease in net sales for the third quarter, but chief executive officer Tom Kingsbury said the company’s efforts are setting the retailer up for success in 2024. Net sales for the quarter were $3.84 billion. “I’ve said many times, it takes times to build businesses,” Kingsbury said, stressing

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display