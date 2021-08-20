Wauwatosa startup raises $600,000 to manufacture, launch wearable medical device

Wauwatosa-based medical device manufacturer RoddyMedical Inc. raised $600,000 to finance the production and launch of the startup’s first wearable medical device. The SecureMove-TLC is a wearable, single-use medical device designed to organize and secure different…

RoddyMedical Inc. raised $600,000 to finance the production and launch of the startup's first wearable medical device. The SecureMove-TLC is a wearable, single-use medical device designed to organize and secure different types of medical tubes, IV lines and cords to support patient therapy efficiency and improve IV medication safety. Its patent-pending tension mitigation device is designed to eliminate hazardous pulling and line/cord dislodgement during therapy, transport and patient movement, according to the company. The seed-stage investment round was backed by the Winnebago Seed Fund and the Winnow Fund , two of Wisconsin's Badger Fund of Funds venture capital firms. Lindsey Roddy, a registered nurse by trade, founded RoddyMedical in 2018 after almost losing one of her patients in the ICU due to a medical tubing hazard. When assisting a patient getting out of bed after surgery for therapy, the line carrying the patient's life support got caught and pulled out of his neck, Roddy said. Roddy reached out to other nurses and discovered what she experienced was not an isolated incident. She also learned there was nothing currently on the market like SecureMove-TLC. "Lindsey Roddy's years of firsthand clinical experience and connections have driven the product and team forward and ensured that the product design meets the needs voiced by frontline health care workers," Winnow Fund managing director Richelle Martin said in a statement. "This is the kind of innovation we search for; the product and team are a win-win for the state of Wisconsin and our investors." RoddyMedical's innovative technology was developed with the support of programs out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the Regional National Science Foundation I-Corps program and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., according to the company.