Wauwatosa startup raises $600,000 to manufacture, launch wearable medical device

Brandon Anderegg
UW-Milwaukee Ph.D. student Lindsey Roddy is developing a new product to organize the web of medical lines, cords and tubes by the bedsides of hospital patients. Nurses often turn to makeshift solutions, like using tongue depressors and medicine cups taped to the bed.
Wauwatosa-based medical device manufacturer RoddyMedical Inc. raised $600,000 to finance the production and launch of the startup’s first wearable medical device. The SecureMove-TLC is a wearable, single-use medical device designed to organize and secure different…

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

