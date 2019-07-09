Wauwatosa considers two proposals for industrial projects for portion of former landfill site

The city of Wauwatosa has received two proposals to develop new industrial facilities at a former landfill site on North 113th Street.

Earlier this year, the Wauwatosa Community Development Authority sought proposals from developers interested in purchasing and redeveloping the property at 1600 N. 113th St., a portion of the former landfill located just north of West Watertown Plank Road and west of North Mayfair Road. The RFP closed at the end of May, and the city received responses from two developers, Wauwatosa-based Wangards Partners Inc. and Elm Grove-based Luther Group.

Luther Group’s proposal calls for roughly 200,000 square feet of light industrial and warehouse space, though the group said it needs to further investigate the site to determine an actual size and layout. The new space would be leased to a single or multiple tenants, with the size of tenants ranging from 15,000 to 200,000 square feet.

The development has a preliminary cost estimate of nearly $20.7 million.

“Due to the nature of the site and soils, it is anticipated that the project will require significant grants and incentives to reduce project costs and bridge the gap between market rate development of similar buildings and this project,” the Luther Group proposal states.

Meanwhile, Wangard proposes constructing two buildings for distribution and manufacturing uses, totaling approximately 350,000 square feet. It also proposes amenities such as green space, walking paths, an area for food trucks and bike racks with a repair station.

Wangard estimates a project cost total of around $23.2 million.

“The site is located within a prime work, live, play environment near the Zoo Interchange,” the proposal states. “We are finding that industrial buildings, much like office and multifamily, are also part of the experience economy. This helps to grow and retain talent.”

Luther Group said its proposed development could be finished at the beginning of September next year, while Wangard’s proposed timeline would have its first building finishing up in spring 2021 and its second completed near the end of that year. However, both estimates assume the city would have selected a developer by late June or early July.

Community Development Authority members are reviewing the proposals today.

Representatives of Wangard and Luther Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.