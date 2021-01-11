Waukesha State Bank opens Menomonee Falls branch

Waukesha State Bank has opened its first branch in Menomonee Falls at N83 W15424 Appleton Ave., the Waukesha-based bank announced today.

The new 5,546 square-foot newly constructed location is a full-service branch that includes 2,233 square feet of leasable tenant space. The new branch also has a 711 square-foot community space, which is designed to be used by area non-profit organizations for free.

“We are excited for the opportunity to join the Menomonee Falls community and expand our presence in Waukesha County,” Waukesha State Bank president and chief executive officer Ty Taylor said in a statement. “We’re confident that we can meet the expanding needs of Menomonee Falls’ residents and businesses with our one-on-one, personalized approach to banking and our comprehensive list of products and services.”

Waukesha State Bank has 15 locations in southeastern Wisconsin. The bank has $21.3 million in assets and $17.2 million in total deposits, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.