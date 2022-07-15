Waukesha-based TIP Technologies acquired by Virginia software company

Waukesha-based TIP Technologies, a quality management system (QMS) provider for highly regulated manufacturers, has been acquired by Herndon, Virginia-based Deltek. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022,…

Waukesha-based Waukesha-based TIP Technologies, a quality management system (QMS) provider for highly regulated manufacturers, has been acquired by Herndon, Virginia-based Deltek. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, were not disclosed. TIP Technologies serves global customers including many firms that are currently using Deltek. Founded in 1989, the company was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. "We are very excited to announce this new combination of Deltek and TIP Technologies," said Mike Miller, founder & CEO of TIP Technologies. "In 1989, this business was started with a specific focus of creating a fully integrated quality management system, designed to meet the needs of the complex manufacturing market. Together with our team, we've been able to accomplish that and so much more. We already had a robust integration with Deltek Costpoint, as well as other major manufacturing capable ERP vendors, and will continue to do so. By partnering with Deltek, we will be able to deepen our capabilities and provide more value to our customers." Through the acquisition Deltek, a global provider of software and solutions for project-based business, will add QMS and manufacturing execution system (MES) capabilities to its portfolio of solutions for government contractors, aerospace & defense (A&D) and engineer to order (E2O) firms. "With Deltek's industry-leading offerings for accounting, manufacturing and supply chain management and TIP Technologies' QA and MES expertise, we will provide the best solutions for engineer to order manufacturing companies, in addition to continuing partnerships with other ERP providers established by TIP Technologies. We look forward to closing this deal in the coming weeks and welcoming the TIP Technologies team to the Deltek family,” said Mike Corkery, president and CEO of Deltek.