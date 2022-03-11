Waukesha-based nonprofit Chosen Inc. opens Family Closet in West Allis

Chosen Inc., a Waukesha-based nonprofit group that supports foster and adoptive parenting, has opened a second location in West Allis for its Family Closet program.

Chosen operates an existing location in Waukesha for its Family Closet, which provides free clothing and children’s items to foster and adoptive families. The new location recently opened at 6751 W. Greenfield Ave.

Karen Schlindwein, vice president of education and development for Chosen, said there is significant need for a Family Closet in Milwaukee County, where 100 children are placed with foster families every month.

“This new office has been years in the making. We cannot thank enough all of the volunteers and dedicated staff who helped make it a reality,” said Schlindwein. “… We want to help wherever possible, to ensure the foster families are supported in providing these children a loving home.”

Both the Waukesha and West Allis locations serve families by appointment only, due to limited staffing and volunteer availability.

In addition to operating the Family Closet, Chosen helps educate the public about the impact of adoption and fostering and provides support to families. Long-term, leaders have a goal of opening a multi-family foster community to care for children.

Chosen has served more than 475 families from 13 southeastern Wisconsin counties caring for more than 1,000 foster or adopted children since 2016. The Family Closet in Waukesha has distributed more than 35,500 items to families since opening in May 2017.