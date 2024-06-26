Waukesha-based metalworking distributor ApTex acquired by New York firm

Waukesha-based metalworking distributor ApTex, Inc.
has been acquired by New-York based MSC Industrial Supply Co.
(MSC) for an undisclosed price.
MSC Industrial Supply Co. is a distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America.
ApTex was acquired by MSC as part of a two-company deal. MSC also purchased Goodyear, Arizona-based Premier Tool Grinding.
Under the purchase agreements, both companies will continue to operate under their current names as MSC companies. Combined, the two companies had estimated revenues of slightly more than $20 million in 2023 and have 58 employees.
"As we join the MSC family, we look forward to combining our technical expertise and solution-driven approach with MSC's expanded product offering to drive further cost savings for customers," said Dean Meier
, president of ApTex.
ApTex is a production-oriented industrial distributor with a focus on cutting tools, abrasives, metalworking fluids, and workholding systems and components.
"We are thrilled to welcome ApTex and Premier Tool Grinding into the MSC family," said Erik Gershwind
, president and chief executive officer of MSC. "ApTex will strengthen our position to gain share in the surrounding Wisconsin area by combining ApTex's deep technical expertise with MSC's best-in-class metalworking offering."