Waukesha-based KDV Label acquires Illinois-based label printing firm

Waukesha-based KDV Label, a manufacturer of custom labels and other printing solutions, has acquired Sugar Grove, Illinois-based Selective Label & Printing. Selective Label also provides custom labels to brands throughout the United States. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Mike Brucher, president of Selective Label, will continue on in his leadership role and become a shareholder of KDV Label. In a Tuesday press release, KDV also stated Selective Label’s employees and suppliers will continue to play an “integral role” following the acquisition.
“Mike and his team are a great culture fit with KDV, and they have built a comparably strong reputation for delivering excellent service and value to their customers,” said Keith Walz, president and chief executive officer of KDV Label. “We are thrilled to have the Selective Label team join KDV. KDV and Selective Label share many of the same philosophies which include providing our customers with a world-class experience, developing our employees and continually investing in state-of-the-art equipment.”
Walz explained Selective Label’s capabilities as a converter and printer, running both digital and flexographic presses, complement KDV's abilities. Selective Label will bolster KDV’s Midwestern presence and add some end markets and capabilities. KDV will offer Selective Label a broader geographic footprint and additional printing capabilities with its plants in Waukesha and Loveland, Colorado.
“We are excited about the opportunity to join forces with KDV,” said Brucher. “Bringing our organizations together will allow us to amplify our mutually high-service standards while offering additional resources, capabilities and geographic reach to our customers.”