Waukesha-based company acquires California-based dog toy manufacturer

Waukesha-basedannounced today that it has acquired California-based dog toy manufacturer. Founded in 2004, SportPet Designs produces pet furniture, toys, bedding, apparel and feeding accessories. It is owned by Mamaroneck, New York-based private equity firm. SportPet’s products are available at major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Petco. Mammoth Pet Products was founded in 1995 and has a portfolio of more than 250 products, which are available through major retailers such as Walmart and an array of independent stores. "We are thrilled to welcome Mammoth Pet Products into the SportPet family," said, founder and CEO of SportPet. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to provide innovative and high-quality products that enhance the lives of pets and their owners. We look forward to leveraging Mammoth's expertise and product line to drive future growth and continue delivering exceptional value to our loyal customers." “This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our strategy to broaden SportPet's market reach and enhance its product offerings. Mammoth brings a strong brand presence that will undoubtedly contribute to SportPet's continued success,” said, partner at Topspin Consumer Partners. “We are excited about this partnership and look forward to the growth opportunities ahead.”