Waukesha-based business shaking up cannabis industry with its pressed THC pills

By
-
The tabEASE Company specializes in pressed THC pills that are sugar-free. Submitted image.

Last updated on May 26th, 2023 at 01:23 pmThe United States’ legal cannabis industry is growing exponentially and expected to reach over $31.8 billion in sales by the end of the year, according to Chicago-based cannabis researcher Brightfield Group. Waukesha-based manufacturer The tabEASE Company has found its own niche within this massive industry with its

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

