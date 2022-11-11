Waukesha-based American Iron & Alloys acquired by De Pere holding company

By
-
American Iron & Alloys building. Image from Google.
American Iron & Alloys building. Image from Google.

Waukesha-based American Iron & Alloys, LLC (AIA), a supplier of cast iron, bronze bar, tubing, and other metal components, has been acquired by De Pere-based The Lawton Standard Co. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Lawton Standard specializes in high alloy and complicated metallurgical castings. It is the parent company of The C.A.

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display