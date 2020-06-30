Waterstone Mortgage CEO leaving company for another job

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Andy Peach.
Waterstone Mortgage president and chief executive officer Andy Peach is resigning nine months after he took the position in August of 2019. WaterStone Bank president and CEO Doug Gordon will lead the Pewaukee-based mortgage company…

