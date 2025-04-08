Watercraft company would occupy new 53,000-square-foot building planned in Racine County

Plans for a 53,000-square-foot building is working through municipal approvals in the Village of Raymond, near Caledonia, for a local watercraft retailer and service provider.

The Village of Raymond approved plans for the building, which will be built at the northeast corner of County Highway K and West Frontage Road, in February and the Village of Caledonia is set to review plans this week due to the proposed project’s proximity to the municipal border.

The building will be occupied by Milwaukee Motorsports, which sells jet skis, pontoons and other watercraft and boating equipment at its facility in Big Bend, according to its website. The company also offers boat and watercraft storage and maintenance services.

- Advertisement -

Milwaukee Motorsports did not respond to requests for comment.