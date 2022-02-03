Wangard Partners expands ownership group

Wauwatosa-based real estate firm Wangard Parners Inc.
announced that it has extended minority ownership of the company to four employees: Mark Lake
, vice president of planning and predevelopment; Megan Michuda
, development manager; Julie Simcock
, vice president of asset management; and Landon Wirth
, director of mortgage finance.
According to a company news release, the four “were identified for their contributions to the company’s past success and their ability to move the company forward in future years.”
Lake, Michuda, Simcock and Wirth join the ownership group as minority shareholders – which currently includes majority shareholders Stu Wangard, Matt Moroney, Burton Metz and Kyle Dieringer – and will be responsible for providing input on the strategic direction of the company.
“We’re excited to extend the ownership of Wangard Partners to include these key members of our team,” said Stewart Wangard, CEO and chairman of the board. “Their hard work and strategic insights have been an important part of the success of the company and their continued commitment and dedication helps affirm the bright future ahead for us and those we serve.”