Vonco acquires another Illinois company to expand capabilities

Kenosha County contract manufacturer Vonco Products LLC
is expanding with the acquisition of Illinois-based Flex-Pak Packaging Products, the company announced Thursday.
Located in the Salem Business Park in western Kenosha County, Vonco is a manufacturer of medical devices, fluid bags, biohazard and specimen transport, PPE, and clean room products.
Based in Batavia, Illinois, Flex-Pak makes flexible barrier packaging and sterile barrier DuPont Tyvek pouches for consumer and health care organizations.
“Vonco is on a mission to create more value for health care devices and consumer products while reducing risk for our customers,” said Keith Smith, chief executive officer of Vonco. “We’re delighted to broaden our risk-free turnkey contract manufacturing capabilities.”
In 2020, Vonco acquired McFarlane Medical from Geneva, Illinois to expand its contract manufacturing capabilities. The company is also expanding its headquarters
in Kenosha County.
“At Flex-Pak, we’ve always placed great value on coupling innovation with excellent customer service,” said William Reimann, president of Flex-Pak. “We’re excited to select an innovative company like Vonco to add our barrier solutions and DuPont Tyvek pouches to their impressive line of contract manufacturing services.”