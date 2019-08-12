Volkswagen plans expansion of Pleasant Prairie facility

Volkswagen Group of America LLC is seeking village approval to expand its warehouse and distribution facility in Pleasant Prairie.

The project would add 86,808 square feet to the south side of the 250,366-square-foot building in the Lakeview Corporate Park about two miles east of I-94. It is being proposed by Verde 88th Avenue LLC, which owns the 11589 88th Ave. property.

The expansion would house additional warehouse and auto parts distribution space, according to village documents. It would also increase the facility’s dock doors from 28 to 37. With the expansion, Volkswagen Group estimates truck trips to and from the site would average 20 per day.

The company has occupied the Pleasant Prairie since 2003 and currently employs 40 full-time workers at the site. No new employees will be hired as part of the expansion project.

Pleasant Prairie’s plan commission will consider preliminary site and operations on Monday.

If final plans are approved, construction is expected to begin this month and wrap up in spring 2020.