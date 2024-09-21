Subscribe
Real Estate

VJS Construction Services

2024 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
VJS Construction leadership: (top row, left to right) Craig Jorgensen, Rick Andritsch, Jason Schneider, Joe Jorgensen, David Jorgensen (bottom row, left to right) Allie Jorgensen, Katherine Kawczynski, Chris Suave and Jake Jorgensen.
VJS Construction leadership: (top row, left to right) Craig Jorgensen, Rick Andritsch, Jason Schneider, Joe Jorgensen, David Jorgensen (bottom row, left to right) Allie Jorgensen, Katherine Kawczynski, Chris Suave and Jake Jorgensen.
Learn more about:
VJS Construction ServicesCraig Jorgensen
Last updated

Pewaukee | Founded: 1947
Industry: Construction
Employees: 157 | 2024 projected sales: $272 million

VJS Construction Services provides general contracting, construction management and design-build services for a wide range of projects across Wisconsin.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Craig Jorgensen, president and CEO: “Firstly, we attract, develop and retain top talent, which has enabled us to maintain an 80% repeat clientele base and forge new partnerships, driving market expansion. We have implemented a strategic plan to develop our next generation of leadership, ensuring alignment with the evolving leadership landscape of our clients as baby boomers retire.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“We see significant opportunities for continued growth through our strong community relationships, as our clients and their project sizes have expanded alongside us. Referrals from repeat clients, driven by our company legacy and community involvement, are a key growth driver. We are broadening our geographic reach into areas like Janesville, Racine, and Kenosha, with further expansion discussions into the Fox Valley and Madison, and we are actively growing our presence in new markets such as aviation, medical, and civic sectors.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Enhance collaboration on economic development across the seven counties in the region. Specifically, seeing organizations like M7 receive greater funding to expand their efforts and drive economic growth more effectively. Ideally, this initiative would eventually extend to additional areas, fostering broader regional development.”

