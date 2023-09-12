Vivent Health names new CEO

By
-
Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Milwaukee-based nonprofit HIV/AIDS health care organization Vivent Health announced today that Brandon Hill has been named its president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.   Hill replaces Mike Gifford who stepped down last year after news surfaced that the organization had received three complaints involving Gifford’s interactions with employees.   Hill, who was hired in

