Vivent Health names new CEO

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Milwaukee-based nonprofit HIV/AIDS health care organization Vivent Health announced today that Brandon Hill has been named its president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Hill replaces Mike Gifford who stepped down last year after news surfaced that the organization had received three complaints involving Gifford’s interactions with employees. Hill, who was hired in

Milwaukee-based nonprofit HIV/AIDS health care organization Vivent Health announced today that Brandon Hill has been named its president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Hill replaces Mike Gifford who stepped down last year after news surfaced that the organization had received three complaints involving Gifford’s interactions with employees.

Hill, who was hired in July 2022 to serve as executive vice president and chief operating officer, was named interim CEO shortly after Gifford resigned in August of 2022.

“After a comprehensive search and thorough succession planning, I am pleased that the board has appointed Brandon as president and CEO. His innovative approach, diverse perspective and strategic thinking make him an exceptional leader to advance Vivent Health’s mission,” said Arvan Chan, chairman of the board of Vivent Health. “Brandon has a track record of strong leadership and significant experience, and I have been consistently impressed by Brandon’s passion and vision to ensure higher and better levels of service and outcomes for our patients, our champions and our strategic partners. The board and I are confident that he is the right leader to lead the next chapter of Vivent Health’s success.”

“I am thrilled to lead the next chapter of Vivent Health as we reach a new era of the HIV epidemic with advancements in treatment and prevention strategies. Our proven model of care is an incredibly effective tool in addressing what continues to be one of the most pressing public health issues, particularly among LGBTQ+ people and communities of color. By delivering integrated primary and HIV medical care, behavioral health, dental, and pharmacy services along with case management, food pantry, and housing and legal services, we help people overcome the socioeconomic challenges that too often impede good health,” said Hill. “As a member of the LGBTQ+ community and as a person of color, this work is incredibly personal to me, and I am committed to ensuring our services meet the needs of people disproportionately impacted by HIV in the communities we serve. I am humbled to join an amazing team of people across many states who are dedicated to our mission of ending HIV as an epidemic.”

Prior to joining Vivent Health, Hill served as the executive director of Howard Brown Health’s Center for Education, Research, and Advocacy; president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains; and executive director of the University of Chicago’s adolescent sexual and reproductive health research center, Ci3.