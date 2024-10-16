Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Health Care

Versiti opens blood and community resource center in ThriveOn King

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
The Versiti team poses for a photo inside Versiti on King on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
Learn more about:
Medical College of WisconsinVersitiCavalier JohnsonChris MiskelDavid CrowleyJohn Raymond
Last updated

Versiti on King has officially opened its doors in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district, where it will serve as a community resource inside the ThriveOn King hub. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin opened a blood center and community resource center — called Versiti on King — on Tuesday inside the ThriveOn King building, located at 2153 N.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.