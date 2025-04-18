West Bend announces the future retirement of Kent Lawson in April 2026 and the appointment of Tom Kluxdal as vice president of Claims, effective April 14, 2025. Tom brings 20 years of insurance leadership, most recently as president of K&S Claim Consultants. He has led teams across workers’ comp, auto, and property liability, driving operational and client success. COO Dave Ertmer said, “Tom will be a great fit.” Tom and Kent will partner through 2025 to ensure a smooth transition. Tom is excited to return to Wisconsin and join the West Bend community.