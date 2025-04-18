Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe

This content is part of BizConnect. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Tom Kluxdal

West Bend Insurance Company announces transition of VP of claims

West Bend announces the future retirement of Kent Lawson in April 2026 and the appointment of Tom Kluxdal as vice president of Claims, effective April 14, 2025. Tom brings 20 years of insurance leadership, most recently as president of K&S Claim Consultants. He has led teams across workers’ comp, auto, and property liability, driving operational and client success. COO Dave Ertmer said, “Tom will be a great fit.” Tom and Kent will partner through 2025 to ensure a smooth transition. Tom is excited to return to Wisconsin and join the West Bend community.

Email:
mmcgrew@wbmi.com
Website:
https://www.thesilverlining.com/
Phone:
(262) 357-0167

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.