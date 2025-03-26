BDPros celebrate 15 Years of driving business growth and innovation

Fifteen years ago, BDPros was founded with a clear vision: to help businesses grow by providing expert sales and business development services tailored to their unique needs.

What started as a small, ambitious agency has evolved into a leader in the business development space, serving clients across a wide range of industries. As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we reflect on our journey, the challenges we’ve overcome, and the exciting road ahead.

A legacy of growth and partnership

BDPros was founded on the principle that sustainable business growth requires more than just lead generation—it demands strategy, execution, and relentless follow-through.

Our team of industry skilled professionals, partners with companies to create customized sales, marketing, and operations solutions that drive real, measurable results.

From building pipelines and optimizing sales processes to developing long-term client relationships, BDPros has been at the forefront of next-gen business development strategies.

When we started BDPros, we saw a major gap in how companies approached business development,” said Marc Case, president and owner, “Many had great products or services but struggled to build pipelines that translated that into steady revenue growth. We built BDPros to be the bridge between potential and success, and it’s been incredible to watch our clients success over the years.”

Our people: The heart of BDPros

Beyond our business strategies and client success stories, what truly sets BDPros apart is our people. Our team is made up of experienced industry professionals who are passionate about helping businesses scale. One of those key team members is Scott Kauffman, vice president of business development and the longest-tenured employee at BDPros.

Scott has seen firsthand the evolution of BDPros.

“The last 10 plus years have been an incredible ride. Watching BDPros grow from a startup to an industry leader has been inspiring. We’ve built a culture of accountability, collaboration, and results-driven strategy that has allowed us to continuously provide exceptional value to our clients,” Kauffman said. “As we look forward, we’re doubling down on innovation and refining our approach to meet the ever-changing landscape of business development.”

Looking ahead: The future of BDPros

As BDPros enters its next phase of growth, our commitment to excellence and innovation remains unwavering. With advancements in technology, data-driven decision-making, and a rapidly evolving marketplace, BDPros is positioned to help businesses navigate the complexities of modern sales and business development with even greater precision.

“The next 15 years are about scaling our impact. We’re expanding our capabilities, leveraging AI and automation where it makes sense, and ensuring that our clients continue to receive best-in-class service,” said Case. “BDPros isn’t just about growth—we’re about smart, strategic growth that delivers long-term success.”

As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our deepest gratitude to our clients, partners, and team members who have been part of this journey.

The past 15 years have been remarkable, and the future is even brighter. Here’s to the next chapter of BDPros!

