140 apartments pitched for vacant Caledonia site

A pair of local firms are teaming up to develop an apartment complex in Caledonia. Commercial real estate firmsof Milwaukee, andof Racine County, are seeking zoning approval for a 17-acre site at the southeast corner of 4 Mile and North Green Bay roads, not far from Caledonia's border with Racine. There, the development team plans to use about 9 acres of the property for 140 market rate apartments, with the remaining land earmarked for "future housing," according to a project memo from F Street's, director of development. "The Village of Caledonia, like many communities, is facing an increasing demand for diverse housing options," the memo said. "Our proposed rezoning will allow for the creation of modern, well-designed multifamily housing, which will help address the growing need for attainable housing options." Conceptual plans show five apartment buildings and an amenity building with an outdoor pool. The development will consist of mostly one-bedroom units. The village's comprehensive plan calls for office development at the parcel, but village staff is recommending the Plan Commission approve the project at its Monday meeting.