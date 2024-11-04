Versiti acquires Ohio blood center

Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, a subsidiary of Milwaukee-based nonprofit blood health organization Versiti
, announced today that it has acquired Solvita Blood Center
, previously known as Community Blood Center, in Dayton, Ohio.
The move expands Versiti’s presence in Ohio. The organization says it has supplied more than 60,000 blood products annually to patients treated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Versiti Blood Center of Ohio will maintain a fixed donation center presence in Dayton.
Chris Miskel

"The critical need for a steady and reliable blood supply for area hospitals, health care partners, and patients is at the forefront of our nonprofit mission," said Versiti president and chief executive officer Chris Miskel
. "Guided by Solvita’s strong reputation for community impact, we are excited to expand Versiti’s blood donation services to the generous donors of Dayton and its surrounding communities."
The acquisition pertains solely to Solvita Blood Center. Solvita will retain ownership and operation of its global tissue services from its Dayton and Kettering Research Park locations.
"For 60 years, Community Blood Center—now Solvita—has welcomed donors and saved lives by providing blood products to local hospitals," said Solvita president and CEO Christopher Graham
. "With the evolving landscape of national blood services, we are confident that Versiti is the right partner to lead this mission forward. Their commitment to our shared vision and legacy makes them an ideal steward for our community's blood health."
Versiti and its significant growth in recent years was the subject of a May 20, 2024 BizTimes Milwaukee cover story
.
BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Samantha Dietel contributed to this report.