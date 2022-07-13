Versiti acquires Missouri-based Ethical and Independent Review Service

Milwaukee-based Versiti, a nonprofit organization specializing in blood health solutions, has acquired Lees Summit, Missouri-based Ethical and Independent Review Services (E&I). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
E&I provides independent institutional review board services (IRB) to ensure thorough, timely reviews of research involving human subjects. Versiti’s acquisition of E&I will allow the company to expand its clinical trial services.
“Versiti and E&I share a mission-focused approach to advancing medical science and patient care through clinical trials,” said Chris Miskel, Versiti president and CEO. “Joining forces with E&I allows us to expand our services to additional research areas with an industry-leading, best practice approach.”
E&I provides in-depth regulatory expertise to support the development of ethical and quality research designs for social and behavioral research as well as the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.
This acquisition follows Versiti's 2019 acquisition of Austin, Texas-based Cenetron Central Laboratories and Salus IRB.
“We are excited and proud to join the Versiti family,” said Leslie Wilson, director of operations for E&I. “We are fueled by the passion for protecting clinical trial participants and looking forward to aligning our shared dedication and long history of exemplary customer service.”
Priscilla Short, executive director at Salus IRB, said Versiti’s latest acquisition expands upon Salus IRB’s almost 40 years of regulatory expertise in ethical review of clinical trials as well as in social and behavioral research, clinical registries, and biospecimen research.
“E&I's commitment to high-touch customer service fits nicely into the Salus IRB brand,” said Short.
Versiti has over 2,000 employees at its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.