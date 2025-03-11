Verlo Mattress names new president

Milwaukee-based Verlo Mattress
announced today the resignation of its president, Dirk Stallmann
, and that Bobby Cleveland
has been named the company’s new president, effective immediately.
[caption id="attachment_608325" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Dirk Stallmann[/caption]
Stallmann, who had served as president of Verlo Mattress since 2020, said he is stepping down to spend more time with his family.
“It has been an honor to lead Verlo and develop such an exceptional team,” Stallmann expressed. “I am fortunate to still have my parents in my life, and I now seek greater flexibility to spend quality time with them. I have full confidence in Bobby Cleveland’s leadership and look forward to seeing Verlo continue to thrive under his guidance.”
Cleveland has worked for Verlo Mattress for more than 24 years, most recently serving as vice president of franchise development since January of 2023. Prior to that he was director of franchise development for more than four years.
[caption id="attachment_608324" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Bobby Cleveland[/caption]
“I’m honored to take on this role,” Cleveland said. “Verlo Mattress has been more than just a workplace for me over the past two decades; it's been an incredible journey of growth and dedication, seeing firsthand the impact our mattresses have on people's lives. We're not just building mattresses, we're crafting personalized sleep experiences, and I'm eager to work alongside our talented team and lead Verlo into a future of continued excellence.”
Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress has 43 stores in 11 states. It is owned by Marcus Investments.
[caption id="attachment_578311" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Image from Verlo Mattress Facebook page.[/caption]