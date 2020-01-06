Van Horn Automotive Group opens new dealership in Sheboygan

Van Horn Automotive Group recently opened a new Hyundai dealership in Sheboygan.

The new 16,000-square-foot building is located along I-43 at 525 Racetrack Road, adjacent to Van Horn Nissan and Van Horn Volkswagen.

Van Horn Hyundai of Sheboygan includes two interior service drive-through lanes and eleven service bays as well as a customer lounge and 2,600-square-foot showroom. Its design and layout makes the dealership the second one of its kind to be built in Wisconsin, the company said.

“We’re very excited to add the Hyundai franchise to our south-side location next to Nissan and Volkswagen,” said Kyle Fale, platform director with Van Horn Automotive Group. “Customers now have the opportunity to shop over 500 new and used vehicles with an import brand focus from one location, and we’re able to provide an enhanced service experience for our valued guests. We’re happy to be an integral part of the South Taylor Drive expansion project.”

Sheboygan-based Quasius Construction headed the construction project, which broke ground in early May.

Plymouth-based Van Horn Automotive Group currently employs more than 550 people across 18 car dealerships in Wisconsin and Iowa as well as a finance company, a real estate business and several insurance companies.