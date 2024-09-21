Menomonee Falls | Founded: 2017

Industry: IT

Employees: 20

Valor Technologies offers a suite of professional information technology solutions, including managed IT and security services, data center services and technology investments.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Bryan Sevener, CEO: “By diversifying our supply chain, implementing cost-saving measures, optimizing our financial structure and investing in employee development, ensuring we maintain stability and continued growth.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The biggest obstacles to Valor Technologies’ continued growth include the rapidly evolving technological landscape, which demands constant adaptation and innovation, and the ongoing challenges in attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive labor market. Additionally, economic uncertainties, such as fluctuating interest rates and inflation, pose financial risks that require careful management. Despite these challenges, our commitment to strategic planning and investment in technology and human resources positions us well to overcome these obstacles.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Valor Technologies sees the most opportunities for continued growth in expanding our managed IT services to support the increasing demand for digital transformation and artificial intelligence across various industries. By leveraging advancements in cloud computing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, we can offer innovative solutions that drive efficiency, cost savings and productivity for our clients. Additionally, exploring new markets and forming strategic partnerships will enable us to broaden our reach and enhance our service offerings.”