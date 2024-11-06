Navigating workforce challenges: Key insights for Wisconsin manufacturers

The latest findings from the 2024 Wisconsin Manufacturing Report highlight critical trends impacting the manufacturing sector. Conducted by the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing & Productivity (WiCMP) and facilitated by Meeting Street Insights, this year’s survey of 400 manufacturing executives underscores persistent concerns and emerging opportunities within the industry.

Workforce shortages remain a major concern

The report reveals that labor shortages are still the foremost issue for manufacturers, with many struggling to find and retain qualified workers. This chronic workforce shortage is transforming the industry, compelling companies to invest in employee engagement and training. As manufacturers face increased difficulty in hiring, those who actively lean into workforce challenges report lower turnover rates and greater productivity.

Economic uncertainty

Economic confidence among manufacturers has dipped, with less than half believing the business climate is headed in the right direction. While many companies remain optimistic about their individual financial outlooks, a decline in strong confidence—particularly among larger manufacturers—signals growing uncertainty. This year, manufacturers are also expressing renewed concerns about inflation, global uncertainties, and cybersecurity threats, which may further complicate their operations.

Technological adoption on the rise

To address workforce challenges, manufacturers are increasingly looking to automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Approximately one-third of respondents plan to adopt AI within the next five years, recognizing its potential to enhance efficiency and productivity. The report indicates that companies embracing technology and experimenting with AI are gaining a competitive edge in the marketplace. As a result, manufacturers are encouraged to develop practical strategies for technological integration.

Investment in sales and marketing

Despite economic uncertainties, over half of manufacturers are investing in sales and marketing initiatives. New customer acquisition primarily relies on referrals and word-of-mouth, which are particularly effective for smaller firms. As companies look to grow, identifying and reaching new markets is essential. A robust strategic plan focusing on revenue growth, profitability, and capital expenditures is vital for long-term success.

The 2024 Wisconsin Manufacturing Report provides a comprehensive overview of the current landscape facing manufacturers. To thrive in this complex environment, businesses must invest in their workforce, embrace technological advancements, and enhance their sales and marketing efforts. Engaging with the Wisconsin MEP Network, WMEP Manufacturing Solutions and UW Stout Manufacturing Outreach Center, can offer valuable resources and support in navigating these challenges.

For more detailed insights, download the full report here.

