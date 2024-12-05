The public accounting and business advisory firm Vrakas CPAs + Advisors is pleased to announce the addition of Emily Sladky to the tax department.

Emily joins Vrakas with over 15 years of experience in tax consulting and compliance services. At Vrakas, Emily will specialize in serving closely held businesses and their owners, including implementing tax planning strategies and contributing to the professional development of the firm’s tax department with a strong focus on the construction and manufacturing industries.

