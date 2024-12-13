Two additions planned as part of Eli Lilly’s Pleasant Prairie expansion

Construction is expected to begin soon on two separate addition projects at Eli Lilly’s
Pleasant Prairie manufacturing facility, located at 10300 128th
Ave.
Earlier this month, Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company said it would invest $3 billion
to expand the injectables facility it acquired earlier this year from Nexus Pharmaceuticals.
The company has proposed two different initial expansion projects, according to documents submitted to the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission. The first is a 14,098-square-foot addition to the north of the existing building. The second is a 49,221-square-foot, three-story addition on the west side of the building.
The addition to the west will mainly be used as office space while the addition to the north will be additional warehouse space. Both additions are expected to be completed by March of 2026.
“At the August (Plan Commission) meeting, Lilly indicated that they intended several future expansions at the site,” according to a village staff report.
The expansion in Pleasant Prairie will allow Lilly to bolster its injectable product manufacturing as the company makes medicines to address health issues like obesity and diabetes.
Lilly’s injectable products will be produced as either pre-filled syringes or glass vials, according to plan commission documents.
The company will use automated pre-filled syringe filling equipment and automated vial filling equipment. The facility will also have a full-time security department.
Lilly previously said it will use advanced automation, including guided vehicles, robotics and production equipment, to accelerate medicine production at the facility.
Approximately 133 employees will work at the site: 95 will work the first shift and 38 will work the second shift.
However, Lilly said it expects to eventually create 750 new jobs in Pleasant Prairie after the expansion project is complete.
Lilly acquired the Pleasant Prairie facility earlier this year for $924.7 million.
The company also spent $40.8 million
to buy a 323,930-square-foot industrial building near the plant at 10121 136th
Ave. in Bristol, and also spent $10.2 million to buy 30.9 acres of vacant land
located to the north and south of the Bristol building.
Altogether, the company has created a 52.5-acre site in Pleasant Prairie and Bristol.
