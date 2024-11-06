Five Unique Companies, One Diversified ESOP Holding Company

OwnersEdge is a 100% employee-owned holding company based in Waukesha. It is dedicated to acquiring and growing mid-market businesses while fostering a culture of ownership and long-term success. As a unique entity in the marketplace, OwnersEdge offers a ready-made ESOP solution that benefits both business owners looking to transition and employees seeking to be invested stakeholders in their company’s future.

Who Leads OwnersEdge?

OwnersEdge recently changed its leadership structure to support an aggressive acquisition cadence. In January 2024, Lisa Reardon, founder and former CEO, transitioned to Executive Board Chair to focus on identifying and acquiring high-performing businesses. Rob Dillon and Christine Adee were appointed as co-CEO’s and currently oversee the day-to-day operations of OwnersEdge and its portfolio of companies.

Rob leads all five companies to drive differentiation and increase shareholder value while ensuring each company has culturally aligned leadership. Christine is a nationally recognized ESOP leader, and her unique skillset allows her to strategically plan, direct and manage the fiduciary complexities of the ESOP.

A Legacy of Employee Ownership

OwnersEdge began its ESOP journey in 1992 when its legacy company, CC&N, transitioned to employee ownership. This initial success led to the creation of OwnersEdge in 2015, which was designed to acquire and support healthy, culture-driven businesses. Today, OwnersEdge encompasses over 350 employee owners across multiple companies, all benefiting from a 100 percent gifted ESOP, meaning there are no out-of-pocket expenses for employees.

Long-Term Vision and Sustainability

OwnersEdge continues to focus on strategic acquisitions in industries including communications technology, industrial automation, media, and manufacturing. The company provides its portfolio businesses with strategic shared services and deep expertise in managing an ESOP, ensuring long-term stability while preserving each entity’s unique culture.

OwnersEdge believes that the future of employee ownership lies in sustainable, diversified growth, enabling employee owners to participate in the financial success they help create, providing a pathway to their American Dream.

The Benefits of Employee Ownership

Being part of an ESOP company offers numerous advantages for both employees and business owners. For employees, ownership fosters a deeper connection to their work, increasing morale, retention, and overall investment in the company’s success. For business owners, selling to OwnersEdge ensures their company’s legacy remains intact, and their employees continue to thrive under a culture of shared success.

A Ready-Made ESOP Solution

For business owners considering the transition to employee ownership, OwnersEdge offers a streamlined alternative to traditional ESOPs. OwnersEdge’s ready-made ESOP structure simplifies the process, reducing legal, financial, and regulatory complexities. By joining OwnersEdge, companies benefit from deferred tax advantages, enhanced financial flexibility, and the peace of mind that their employees will continue to drive the company’s growth.

OwnersEdge’s Ongoing Impact

With a focus on long-term success, OwnersEdge continues to invest in its current businesses and expand its portfolio while preserving the employee ownership culture that defines its approach. Through its innovative business model, OwnersEdge empowers employees to take ownership of their future, creating a sustainable and prosperous environment for all stakeholders.

For more information about how OwnersEdge is transforming employee ownership, visit www.OwnersEdge.com.

OwnersEdge

(262) 506-3290

OwnersEdge.com