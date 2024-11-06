On.Site Optimization Yields Transformative Results for Wisconsin Manufacturers

The Wasmer Company’s On.Site Optimization Program continues to deliver significant operational improvements for local manufacturers. This program, which blends technical expertise with an in-depth understanding of facility processes, has enabled a series of energy-efficient, cost-reducing transformations for clients across various industries. Here’s how two of Wasmer’s clients benefited from the program’s tailored solutions, resulting in improved operations, energy savings, and enhanced profitability.

Madison-Kipp Corporation: Cutting Scrap and Energy Waste With Jet Coolers

Madison-Kipp, headquartered in Madison, WI, is a leading manufacturer of high-quality, precision machined, aluminum die-cast components serving the transportation, lawn and garden, and industrial industries. Madison-Kipp was facing inefficiencies due to the use of hot oil units to regulate mold temperatures. The complex system required multiple heaters per machine, consuming high amounts of energy and causing rapid oil degradation. This led to costly scrap rates, production delays, and significant reprocessing overheads.

To help, Madison-Kipp replaced the outdated hot oil machines with a modern hot water unit and a jet cooler. The new system optimized mold temperature management resulting in reduced scrap, energy consumption, and load on the cooling towers. With a new process that integrated even mold cooling, Madison-Kipp saw dramatic operational improvements.

Results:

Annual Cost Savings: $158,167

Energy Savings: Reduction in cooling tower load and heater energy consumption.

Scrap Reduction: From 10.74% to 3.61%, resulting in less machining, reprocessing, and melting time.

Immediate ROI: The solution reduced the cost per pound produced from $0.46 to $0.27—a 40% cost improvement.

Baseline Consumption Before & After Implementation:

Category Before Implementation After Implementation Improvement Energy Consumption (Cooling Tower) 600,000 kWh/year 450,000 kWh/year 25% reduction Heater Energy Consumption 1,200,000 kWh/year 800,000 kWh/year 33% reduction Scrap Rate 10.74% 3.61% 66% reduction Cost per Pound Produced $0.46 $0.27 40% reduction Annual Operating Costs $396,000/year $237,000/year 40% reduction

Madison-Kipp’s investment in energy efficiency has delivered immediate returns, particularly through implementation of cost-effective shutdown procedures during non-operational hours. Wasmer performed a facility walk-through with Madison-Kipp’s team to determine which equipment can be shut off when it is not in operation.

The project also helped reduce weekend energy demands, delivering an additional $54,875 in annual savings with zero implementation costs.

Kirsh Foundry: Compressed Air Optimization and On-site Nitrogen Generation

Kirsh Foundry is a premier manufacturer of high-quality cast metal components located in Beaver Dam, WI. The company has a long-standing reputation for excellence in casting precision parts for a variety of industries, such as, automotive, heavy machinery and industrial equipment.

Kirsh engaged with Wasmer to optimize its compressed air system, which was plagued by inefficiencies in the piping layout. The complex piping system and unnecessary components resulted in higher-than-necessary compressor usage, further driving up energy costs. In addition, Kirsh was experiencing increased nitrogen purchasing costs due to supply chain issues.

To help, Wasmer re-engineered the compressed air system by removing over 330 feet of inefficient piping, rearranged the compressed air tanks, and installed a modular nitrogen generator. This upgrade not only reduced the demand on the air compressors but also allowed Kirsh to generate nitrogen on-site, reducing their dependence on costly bulk nitrogen purchases.

By optimizing both energy use and nitrogen production, Kirsh Foundry now benefits from lower operational costs and greater system reliability.

Results:

Annual Energy Savings: 550,873 kWh

Cost Savings: $49,579 from energy savings, plus an additional $8,602 in nitrogen cost savings.

ROI: With a total project cost of $74,676, the payback period was an impressive 1.28 years.

System Energy Consumption Savings (kWh/yr) Annual Cost Before ($) Annual Cost After ($) Annual Cost Savings ($) Air Compressor system 550,873 $104,405 $54,826 $49,579 Nitrogen Generator N/A $24,960 $16,358 $8,602 Total 550,873 $129,365 $71,184 $58,181

These success stories underscore how The Wasmer Company’s On.Site Optimization Program helps Wisconsin manufacturers unlock hidden potential within their facilities. By focusing on efficiency, energy savings, and cutting-edge technology, Wasmer’s clients have gained not just a competitive edge but a pathway to sustainable growth.

About The Wasmer Company:

The Wasmer Company integrates human intuition and know-how with leading technology to optimize manufacturing facilities through holistic, innovative solutions that increase productivity, minimize the use of planetary resources, reduce operational cost and enhance human/product safety.

Wasmer’s On.Site Optimization Program offers a boots-on-the-ground approach, working hand-in-hand with clients to identify challenges, implement solutions, and continuously improve facility operations.