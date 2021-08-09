UWM offering incentives for students to get COVID vaccine

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is offering incentives – including the opportunity to win a MacBook Air laptop and Milwaukee Brewers tickets – to encourage more students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

UWM announced today the launch of its vaccination incentive program as the campus works to reach at least a 70% vaccination threshold.

Called “It’s Worth a Shot!”, the incentive program will automatically enter enrolled students who share their proof of vaccination to win one of more than 100 prizes. They include Summerfest day passes, Milwaukee Art Museum memberships, Student Union gift cards, area restaurant gift cards, MacBook Air laptops, UWM men’s basketball courtside tickets, and Milwaukee Brewers tickets and autographed baseballs.

The weekly drawings start Aug. 26.

Students also have a chance to receive free UWM-branded merchandise at a series of UWM vaccination clinics on campus, starting tomorrow.

The UW System is strongly encouraging students to get vaccinated, rather than issuing a mandate. Marquette University, Carthage College and the Medical College of Wisconsin are among the area higher education institutions to institute vaccine mandates for their students so far.

As part of a system-wide effort, vaccinated students who attend UW campuses that achieve at least 70% vaccination rates will be eligible for one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each. Students at all UW System universities except UW-Madison are eligible for the drawing.

Last week, UWM reinstated an indoor mask requirement among students, employees and visitors. Unvaccinated UWM faculty, students and staff who are on campus will also be required to test weekly.