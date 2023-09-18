UW-Parkside names finalists for chancellor’s post

Three finalists have been chosen as potential candidates for the chancellor position at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside
, including Phyllis King
, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and vice provost for partnerships and initiatives at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee
.
The other two contenders for the job are Lynn D. Akey
, vice president for the division of student success, analytics and integrated planning at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota, and Felicia McGinty
, director of engagement and outreach higher education resource services (HERS) in Denver.
The finalists were chosen by Special Regent Committee which selected the names from a list of candidates identified by an 11-member Search and Screen Committee, according to a UW System press release.
In February then UW-Parkside chancellor Debbie Ford
announced she was leaving her post to take a job as chancellor of Indiana University Southeast. Ford served as UW-Parkside’s chancellor for 13 years.
In April University of Wisconsin System president Jay Rothman
named vice chancellor for finance and administration Scott Menke
as interim chancellor of UW-Parkside. Menke has been in the role since June 9.
In the coming weeks, the finalists for the permanent chancellor’s position will participate in separate campus forums, offering opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and community members to interact directly with them. The finalists will also take part in a public conversation.
After reviewing campus feedback, the Special Regent Committee will recommend a single candidate to the Board of Regents, which must approve the appointment.
The person selected through this process will be UW-Parkside’s 7th chancellor.