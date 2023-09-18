UW-Parkside names finalists for chancellor’s post

By
-
UW-Parkside’s campus
UW-Parkside’s campus in 2019.

Three finalists have been chosen as potential candidates for the chancellor position at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, including Phyllis King, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and vice provost for partnerships and initiatives at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. The other two contenders for the job are Lynn D. Akey, vice president for the division of

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
