UW-Milwaukee chemistry professor, students help fill gaps in state’s biohealth talent pipeline

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Professor Mark Dietz (third from right) with past and present members of his research group now employed by SHINE or NorthStar: (left to right) Kevin Wolters, James Wankowski, Mohammed Abdul Momen, Michael Kaul and Cory Hawkins.
Professor Mark Dietz (third from right) with past and present members of his research group now employed by SHINE or NorthStar: (left to right) Kevin Wolters, James Wankowski, Mohammed Abdul Momen, Michael Kaul and Cory Hawkins. Credit: UW-Milwaukee
In 2012, the federal government launched efforts to establish domestic production of a medical isotope known as Molybdenum-99.  The goal was to increase access to Mo-99’s decay product, technetium-99m, a radioactive nuclear agent used in…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

