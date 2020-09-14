UW-Madison again top-ranked university in Wisconsin by U.S. News

Mount Mary ranks first in the Midwest for campus ethnic diversity

U.S. News & World Report today released its annual university rankings.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is the top ranked national university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News rankings. UW-Madison ranks 42nd in the overall national university rankings and 13th among public universities.

Marquette University ranked 88th in the national university rankings.

Princeton was the top-ranked national university, followed by Harvard and Columbia University. University of California-Los Angeles was the top-ranked public university, followed by UC-Berkeley and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

Lawrence University in Appleton is the top ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 63rd nationally. Beloit College was the second highest ranked national liberal arts college in the state, ranking 80th nationally. The top ranked national liberal arts college is Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

In the U.S. News business school rankings, UW-Madison’s undergraduate program ranked 16th. Its real estate program ranked 2nd nationally, and insurance/risk management program ranked 3rd. Marquette’s undergraduate business program ranked 81st.

For schools that offer an engineering doctorate, UW-Madison’s engineering program ranked 13th. Marquette’s program ranked 118th, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee ranked 132nd.

For schools that do not offer an engineering doctorate, Milwaukee School of Engineering ranked 9th, UW-Platteville ranked 46th, UW-Stout ranked 110th, UW-Stevens Point ranked 141st.

Among regional universities, Mount Mary University ranked first in the Midwest for campus ethnic diversity, while Alverno College ranked 3rd.

Here’s how the universities and colleges in Wisconsin stacked up in the U.S. News rankings:

National Universities

42. UW-Madison

88. Marquette University

National Universities – Public Schools

13. UW-Madison

National Liberal Arts Colleges

63. Lawrence University

80. Beloit College

120. Ripon College

130. St. Norbert College

Best Regional Universities Midwest

8. MSOE

33. UW-La Crosse

39. Carroll University

58. Mount Mary University

58. UW-Whitewater

65. Alverno College

65. Viterbo University

Best Regional Colleges Midwest