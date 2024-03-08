UW Credit Union to open Southridge branch

UW Credit Union is planning to open a branch in Greendale next week.

The newly-constructed branch is located at 5100 S. 76th St., on an outlot just northwest of Southridge Mall.

The Southridge branch will include a mortgage loan officer and wealth advisors. Half of the branch’s employees speak English and Spanish, including the branch manager Elizabeth Melendez, according to a press release.

“Consumers in this area have plenty of choices for a financial partner,” said Milwaukee director of member sales and service Fe Johnson. “Convenience is key, and we’re proud to provide a best-in-class digital banking experience but also friendly, local staff to assist in person. Being member owned, everything we do is with our members’ best interest in mind.”

This branch is UW Credit Union’s 33rd branch in Wisconsin and its 12th branch in the greater Milwaukee area.

The branch is replacing a former Applebee’s restaurant, which closed in 2020, village of Greendale documents show. The branch will officially open on Monday.