In this episode from the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, a podcast partner of BizTimes Media, Matthew Wolak of GSC Engineering discusses some of the business challenges 3D printing can solve, including supply chain issues, waste, lost time, fixtures and tooling, and reduced risk. Wolak, an additive advisor at GSC, also describes some of the different 3D printing systems and covers price ranges as well.

