Unlocal Beer Co. plans summer 2020 opening of Walker’s Point taproom

Unlocal Beer Co. is slated to open its first taproom at 725 S. First St. in Walker’s Point in summer 2020, the company announced today.

The pub brands itself as a beer hub for microbreweries around the country – a place where locals can drink “unlocal” beer. The taproom will offer Milwaukeeans a chance to taste craft beer varieties from around the U.S., and will sell cases of its selection of cans and bottles.

“We are pioneering an effort to bring small town breweries together into one taproom, giving the people of Milwaukee access to a whole new level of craft beer,” Unlocal’s website said.

While Unlocal won’t offer food, it is partnering with 2nd Kitchen, a company that allows customers to order food from area restaurants to their taproom table.

As of October, Unlocal said it was seeking to raise a remaining $185,000 in financing for the Walker’s Point taproom through a few different avenues, including Fund Milwaukee.

Unlocal recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on MainVest, which allows communities a chance to support local businesses in exchange for a portion of the company’s revenue. The site says Unlocal has raised $3,800 of its $50,000 target, which will be used to support the renovation of the building and equipment purchasing.

Unlocal offered a sneak-peak into its initial micro-brew selection, which includes “You Schwfity?”, a Szechun style IPA from Revival Brewing Company in Cranston, Rhode Island, “Snake Handler,” a double IPA from Good People Brewing in Birmingham, Alabama and “Pineapple Velvet,” a milkshake IPA from 4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield, Colorado.