United Way names new board chair, 2024 Campaign co-chairs

At its annual meeting Thursday, the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County
announced that its incoming 2024-25 board chair is George Oliver
, chairman and chief executive officer at Johnson Controls, Inc.
Oliver was the chief executive officer and a director of Tyco International Ltd. prior to its merger with Johnson Controls, and before that he was president of Tyco Fire Protection, Tyco Electrical & Metal Products and Tyco Safety Products.
Oliver has been on the United Way board since 2018 and served as a United Way Campaign co-chair in 2019.
“I want to thank outgoing United Way board chair Don Layden
for his leadership over the past two years,” Lindner said. “Don continues to be an incredible champion for change in our community and is passionate about making it a great place for all people who live here. I also want to congratulate our new board chair George Oliver. George has been involved with United Way for many years and brings a wealth of experience to his new role. All of us at United Way are looking forward to his leadership over the next two years.”
The United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County also on Thursday named John Florsheim
, president, and COO of Weyco Group
; Craig Jorgensen
, president, and CEO of VJS Construction Services
; Scott Turner
, president, and chief operating officer for Children's Wisconsin
; and DeVona Wright Cottrel
l, chief legal officer, and general counsel for GMR Marketing
, as its 2024 Campaign co-chairs.
“Our Campaign co-chairs each bring unique skills and experience to our 2024 annual campaign,” said Amy Lindner
, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County
in a press announcement. “We are thrilled to have this inspiring group leading our fundraising efforts and sharing their passion for our community.”
The co-chairs were introduced at United Way’s Annual Meeting on Thursday evening, hosted by Foley & Lardner, LLP.
The United Way also recognized Christy L. Brown
, J.D., president of Alverno College and Fiona Cismesia
, United Way Campaign Coordinator, during its annual meeting.
Brown was awarded The Linda McFerrin African American Nonprofit Leadership Award recognizing an outstanding African American nonprofit executive who has provided exemplary leadership in the community. Cismesia was awarded The John A. Puelicher Award for Campaign Coordinator excellence.
