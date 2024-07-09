United Performing Arts Fund seeks to raise $3 million in next 8 weeks

The United Performing Arts Fund aims to raise an additional $3 million by the end of August.

According to a Tuesday news release, UPAF is looking for this additional funding to further support and sustain the arts in the Milwaukee area. The UPAF campaign, which began in March, ends Aug. 31.

UPAF did not announce a goal at the beginning of the campaign, but it is “targeting a similar fundraising goal” to the $10,596,622 raised last year, said UPAF spokesperson Katie Korek.

“We recognize that we are in a time of transition and changing landscapes both within UPAF as well as in the greater community, which can impact our campaign totals,” Korek said.

UPAF and its 14 member organizations, which include the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Ballet, Skylight Music Theatre and more, “remain as committed and as ambitious as ever to raise as many dollars as possible for our vibrant arts community through the 2024 Campaign,” Korek said.

UPAF funds its member groups and affiliates. UPAF affiliates include the Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Racine Theatre Guild and many more.

“Together with our 14 member arts organizations, we are appealing directly to our community for a strong show of support for our region’s arts groups by donating to UPAF,” UPAF board chair Scott Beightol said in the news release. “We need to raise an additional $3 million by Aug. 31 to ensure that Milwaukee-area residents continue to benefit from a world-class performing arts community.”

UPAF’s news release stated that “without more corporate and individual philanthropic support of UPAF, performances and community outreach programs could be reduced or eliminated.”

Libby Amato, Next Act Theatre’s managing director, said in the news release that UPAF is the “backbone of our vibrant arts ecosystem.” Next Act Theatre is a UPAF member.

“We are now asking our community to step up to ensure that our performing arts organizations remain a vital part of our cultural landscape in southeastern Wisconsin with a gift to the UPAF campaign,” Amato said.