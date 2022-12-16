UPAF names new board chair and members

By
-
Scott Beightol
Scott Beightol

Scott Beightol, partner at Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich, has been named the new chair of the board of directors for the United Performing Arts Fund. Beightol, who succeeds Tim Mattke of Milwaukee-based MGIC, has been a member of the UPAF board of directors since 2012. As partner in the Milwaukee office of

