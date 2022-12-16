UPAF names new board chair and members

Scott Beightol
, partner at Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich
, has been named the new chair of the board of directors for the United Performing Arts Fund
. Beightol, who succeeds Tim Mattke
of Milwaukee-based MGIC, has been a member of the UPAF board of directors since 2012. As partner in the Milwaukee office of Michael Best, Beightol represents businesses in all aspects of employment and labor relations. Beightol is the former chairman of the law firm. Also announced was the appointment of five new members to UPAF's board of directors. They are as follows: Jeff Cady
is a wealth management advisor with U.S. Bancorp Investments and has been serving clients in the financial services industry for more than 30 years. David Caruso
has had a 20+ career as an event planner, designer, speaker, media personality, curator and consultant. He has planned premiere events throughout the United States and Caribbean. Dustin Godsey
is in his eleventh season with the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum and seventh as chief marketing officer, where he is responsible for the development and expansion of the Bucks brand. Melanie Maddux
is regional vice president, Manpower Great Lakes, at Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup. In addition to her P&L leadership, Maddux leads Manpower’s Specialization and Innovation Transformation Team and serves as Executive Sponsor of Elevate, ManpowerGroup’s Business Resource Group for LGBT and allied employees. Tim Stewart
is the president and managing partner of Brookfield-based law firm DeWitt LLP. He has been involved with UPAF for several years, including as co-chair of Next Generation UPAF and a 2019 Campaign Co-Chair. “As we continue to expand our board of directors, we are pleased to identify individuals who have great passion for the important role that the performing arts play in our community as well as those who represent companies who do the same,” said Patrick Rath, president and CEO of UPAF. “Along with the great leadership of Scott, we are grateful to have the diverse talents and perspectives of these individuals on our board of directors.” The 2023 United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) Board of Directors includes: Executive Committee: Scott Beightol, chair (Michael Best), Steve Johnson, secretary (BMO Harris), Brent Tischler, Treasurer (Old National Bank), Chris Goller (PNC Bank), Heather Ramirez (Community Volunteer), Joe Rock (KPMG) and Tim Mattke (MGIC). Directors: Steve Booth (Baird), Jim Borris (Zilber Ltd.), Jeff Cady (U.S. Bank), David Caruso (Dynamic Events), Heather Dunn (West Bend Mutual), Dustin Godsey (Milwaukee Bucks), Bill Guc (We Energies), Katy Hook (PricewaterhouseCoopers), Juliet Kersten (community volunteer), Dr. Phyllis King (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee), David Lubar (Lubar & Co.), Stephanie Lyons (Northwestern Mutual), Melanie Maddux (ManpowerGroup), Greg Marcus (Marcus Corp.), George Meyer (Kahler Slater – Retired), Rebecca Mitich (Husch Blackwell), Tim Stewart (DeWitt LLP) and Anne Zizzo (Zizzo Group) With community support, UPAF funds 47 diverse local performing arts organizations
that provide the region with music, dance, song and theater, as well as providing educational programs for local children.