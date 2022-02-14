Uncle Wolfie’s to expand downtown with new restaurant at the Kinn boutique hotel

The owners of Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern are working on a new concept for the soon to open Kinn hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The Wolf on Broadway will occupy the 2,000-square-foot restaurant space on the ground floor of the 31-room boutique hotel, slated to open next month at 600 N. Broadway. The restaurant’s opening will follow later in the summer, according to an announcement on social media.

Wolfgang Schaefer opened Uncle Wolfie’s in 2018 in Milwaukee’s Brewer’s Hill neighborhood. The brunch restaurant shares a historic building at 234 E. Vine St. with Orange & Blue Co., a home goods boutique operated by Whitney Schafer. The husband-and-wife duo purchased the two-story structure in 2015 to pursue their dream of opening a dual-concept business.

Kristen Schwab will serve as executive chef at The Wolf on Broadway. Schwab is currently the banquet chef at Fiserv Forum and was previously head chef at DanDan in the Historic Third Ward.

The Kinn Milwaukee is also a second concept for its owner Charles Bailey, who opened the eight-room Kinn Guesthouse on South Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View in 2017. Bailey is converting the 1860s-era historic Lawrence Building into a four-story hotel, complete with chef’s kitchens and meeting spaces on every floor, an on-site gym, and a rooftop venue called The Lookout. Construction is in its final stages.