Uline plans to build a third office building at its Pleasant Prairie HQ campus

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline, a shipping and business supplies provider, is continuing its rapid growth with plans to build a third office building at its corporate headquarters campus in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.
The new building, to be built at the corner of 128th Avenue and Goldbear Drive, would employ 700 full-time workers and 20 part-time workers, a village report shows. Construction is scheduled to start this April, pending village approvals. Occupancy is expected in late 2025.
The three-story building will include conference and meeting areas, as well as spaces for employees to dine and exercise, according to a submitted master plan. The building would be less than two miles from Uline’s other existing headquarters buildings.
Uline’s other existing headquarters buildings include the Headquarters 1 office building at 12575 Uline Drive, the Headquarters 2 office building at 12100 Uline Place and two distribution centers at 12885 104th St. and 13305 104th St. The company also has five warehouses in the immediate area.
Within Kenosha County, Uline has 13 facilities. The company also plans to open another 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha County in 2025.
Uline has grown significantly since moving its corporate headquarters from Waukegan, Illinois to Pleasant Prairie in 2010. The company has 9,000 employees across the country, including more than 3,500 in Kenosha County, and added more than 5 million square feet of space in 2022. The company has 25.3 million square feet of space across its 13 locations.