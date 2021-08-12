Tyson Foods to close Jefferson facility, lay off 62 employees

Arizona-based Tyson Foods will close its facility in Jefferson and lay off 62 employees next month, the company wrote in a notice to the state’s Department of Workforce Development Thursday. Tyson's Jefferson facility is located…

Tyson Foods will close its facility in Jefferson and lay off 62 employees next month, the company wrote in a notice to the state's Department of Workforce Development Thursday. Tyson's Jefferson facility is located at 1015 Industrial Ave. and operates as a seafood product preparation and packaging plant under LD Foods Inc., according to the notice. The meat processing company said the closure is due to a combination of factors, including plans to discontinue products produced at the facility. "This was a very tough decision, but because business needs have changed, we've decided to take these steps in order to continue focusing on and investing in strategic growth priorities where we have a competitive advantage," a Tyson spokesman said. Tyson will eliminate 9 salary and 53 hourly positions with plans to close the facility by Sept. 16. Team members will remain employed until within 14 days of Oct. 21, according to the notice. A small contingent of workers may remain at the facility until a later date to "maintain the integrity of the facility" and "address any final customer concerns," according to the company.