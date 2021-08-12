Tyson Foods to close Jefferson facility, lay off 62 employees

Brandon Anderegg
Tyson Foods facility at 1015 Industrial Ave. in Jefferson. Google.
Arizona-based Tyson Foods will close its facility in Jefferson and lay off 62 employees next month, the company wrote in a notice to the state’s Department of Workforce Development Thursday. Tyson's Jefferson facility is located…

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

