Two partners in BelAir Cantina restaurants exit business, sell shares to third partner

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
BelAir Cantina at The Corners of Brookfield. Photo credit: BelAir Cantina
Leslie Montemurro and Scott Johnson, two owners of the Milwaukee-based BelAir Cantina restaurants, have sold their stock in the business to third partner, Kristyn Eitel, and new operating partner, chef Noe Zamora. Eitel and Zamora…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

