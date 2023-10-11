Two Milwaukee-area companies named winners at 2023 Wisconsin Innovation Awards

The winners of this year’s Wisconsin Innovation Awardswere unveiled this week at a ceremony in Madison. Nine winners from a field of 25 finalists were recognized. More than 300 nominations were initially received for this year’s event.
This year’s winners were selected by a panel of 19 experts with experience in the fields of technology, food, health care, agriculture, nonprofits, education and government.
“The Wisconsin Innovation Awards seek to celebrate and inspire innovation and highlight the creative spirit from the state’s leading public, private and nonprofit sectors,” said Matt Younkle, co-founder of the Wisconsin Innovation Awards and CEO of Pythonic Corp. “We want to congratulate all finalists and winners from the 2023 Wisconsin Innovation Awards and look forward to encouraging an even greater environment of innovation in the year to come.”
Delafield-based Synthetaic was the winner of the business-to-business award category. The startup’s Rapid Automatic Image Categorization (RAIC) platform fast tracks the process of creating AI.
Franklin-based Managecore, a provider of SAP technical managed services, public cloud solutions and Basis managed services, won the professional services category. This year’s remaining winners include: