Two Bartolotta restaurants named among 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America

It’s no secret that many local diners and critics consider The Bartolotta Restaurants’ Lake Park Bistro and Harbor House to be some of the area’s top restaurants– not only because of their upscale menus, but also because of their prime locations with second-to-none views of Lake Michigan and the city’s shoreline.

But a recently published list of America’s most scenic restaurants suggests those views can even compete beyond the local market, with the likes of California’s beaches and New York’s skyscrapers.

Both Lake Park Bistro and Harbor House appear on a list of this year’s 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America, which is published annually by online restaurant-reservation service OpenTable.

The San Francisco-based company said it analyzed more than 12 million diner reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the U.S., collected between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019, to determine the 100 restaurants with the most “breath-taking views of nature, cityscapes and travel-worthy landmarks.”

The list is dominated by California with 24 restaurants, Florida with 15 and New York with six.

Chicago was represented with three listings– Chicago Cut Steakhouse, Gibsons Italia and Signature Room at the 95th.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer travel season than with this list of restaurants with some of the nation’s most stunning vistas,” Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable said in a statement. “Whether you’re a local or a traveler, these winning spots are a terrific way to soak up a city’s charms while dining on delicious fare.”

The complete list is available on OpenTable’s website.